Chandrababu Naidu appoints Srinivasa Rao Yadav as TDP’s Andhra Pradesh president

Replaces Agriculture Minister K Atchhanaidu
Amaravati: TDP supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has appointed Gajuwaka MLA P Srinivasa Rao Yadav as the party’s State president, replacing Agriculture Minister K Atchhanaidu.
Naidu exuded confidence that Yadav, who worked as Visakhapatnam TDP Parliamentary Party president, will successfully undertake the new responsibility.
“I am appointing Gajuwaka MLA P Srinivas Rao Yadav as Andhra Pradesh TDP president … I congratulate senior party leader Atchhnaidu, who led the party till now as its president,” Naidu said in the appointment letter shared on the Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) X handle on Sunday.
ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ రాష్ట్ర టీడీపీ నూతన అధ్యక్షునిగా శ్రీ పల్లా శ్రీనివాస్ యాదవ్ గారిని నియమించిన టిడిపి జాతీయ అధ్యక్షులు చంద్రబాబు గారు. ఉత్తరాంధ్రకి చెందిన బీసీ నేతకు, చంద్రబాబు గారు కీలక బాధ్యతలు అప్పగించారు.#TDP#AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/EllGEIhOQ6
— Telugu Desam Party (@JaiTDP) June 16, 2024
As a member of Naidu’s 25-strong ministerial council, Atchhanaidu has been entrusted with the departments of agriculture, co-operation, marketing, animal husbandry and dairy development and fisheries.