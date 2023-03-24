Chandrababu Naidu did little for Polavaram: YS Jaganmohan Reddy

YS Jaganmohan Reddy noted that the yellow media had come out with false reports saying that Polavaram works were done by Chandrababu naidu

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:15 AM, Fri - 24 March 23

File Photo.

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Thursday said that former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu during his regime did little for Polavaram project and did not deserve even to utter its name.

Speaking on a discussion on Polavaram project during the Assembly budget session here, he noted that the yellow media had come out with false reports saying that Polavaram works were done by Chandrababu.

“Chandrababu did not even utter the name of Polavaram between 1995 and 2014 and after coming to power, plundered the Polavaram funds. The TDP government first took up works that brought big money to it and launched works not so remunerative in the later stage. The spill-way works were abandoned at the foundation stage itself to begin the coffer-dam works. Huge cavities were found in the coffer-dam and even approach channel works were not done. Is it possible to construct the coffer dam before spillway works are completed?,” he wondred, and pointed out that that the TDP’s foolhardy decision saw damage to the diaphragm wall.

Jagan also recalled that it was his late father YSR who launched the Polavaram project and as his son, he would complete it. Thanks to reverse tendering, the government could save Rs.800 crore and completed the spill way with 48 gates and upper as well lower coffer dam works, he revealed. Even during Godavari floods, the spillway could control the situation and at present, the government is in a position to provide water to the Godavari delta, he stated.