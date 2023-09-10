Chandrababu Naidu taken to Rajahmundry Central Jail

Naidu was arrested in a pre-dawn operation on Saturday at Nandyal for his alleged role in a multi-crore Skill Development Corporation scam.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:44 PM, Sun - 10 September 23

Vijayawada: TDP Chief and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu was taken to Rajahmundry jail amid tight security after ACB court remanded him for 14 days judicial custody in connection with multi-crore skill development scam case.

The former CM was arrested by the CID around 6 am on Saturday from a marriage hall (outside which his caravan was parked) at Gnanapuram in Nandyal.

According to the remand report submitted to the court, the CID said Naidu was non-cooperative during interrogation and replied vaguely saying that he did not remember certain issues.

