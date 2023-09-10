Andhra Pradesh: Chandrababu Naidu seeks home detention

Chandrababu Naidu filed two separate petitions in ACB court --one seeking permission to detained at his residence and the second, to allow home food and medicines

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:03 PM, Sun - 10 September 23

File Photo

Vijayawada: Former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party president Nara Chandrababu Naidu filed two separate petitions in the Anti-Corruption Bureau court –one seeking permission to detained at his residence and the second, to allow home food and medicines.

The judge is left to take a decision on the plea of Chandrababu’s advocates who pointed out that their client has SSG protection.

