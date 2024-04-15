Chandrababu Naidu accuses CM Jagan of importing drugs to Andhra

The TDP leader accused Jagan Mohan Reddy of completely dominating north Andhra and seizing control of all the hilly regions.

By IANS Updated On - 15 April 2024, 09:11 AM

Visakhapatnam: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President N. Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, accusing him of importing ganja and other drugs from abroad.

Addressing a public meeting at Payakaraopeta in the Anakapalli district during his Praja Galam, he said that while he, as Chief Minister, invited investments to the state from various foreign countries, Jagan Mohan Reddy, after becoming the Chief Minister, has successfully brought in ganja and other drugs from abroad.

The TDP chief alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy totally swept away north Andhra and encroached upon all the hilly areas. He stated that while the TDP promoted the port city of Visakhapatnam as IT and economic capital, Jagan Mohan Reddy turned it into a centre for settlements and land encroachments.

Chandrababu Naidu said that Jagan started feeling shaky after the TDP, the Jana Sena and the BJP came together and promised to develop the state with a double-engine government. He expressed confidence that there is a change in the mood of the people and the tremendous response from the Dalit community here is a clear indication of this.

“If the soul of Dr Sudhakar, a medical doctor who was killed branding him as mad, is to be peaceful, the YSRCP should be completely routed in these elections,” he said and added that the Constitution framed by Dr BR Ambedkar is certainly a fantastic document but Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is in the position to implement it in the state, is the most unfit person.

“Did Mr Jagan provide employment even to a single person,” he asked, saying that this Chief Minister did not fulfil even a single promise made to the people, including the youth like issuing job calendars and Mega DSC. “If the youth want to get jobs, Babu should be back and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) should come to power,” he said.

Stating that he will personally take the responsibility to provide jobs to the youth, the TDP supremo called upon the people to elect the Jana Sena and the BJP candidates besides the TDP candidates for the progress of the state. The alliance will take every measure to construct houses for the poor besides supplying sand free of cost, he said.

Chandrababu Naidu also promised to promote local leaders for the development of this area and also put an end to the sand, land and mining mafia. The Super-Six schemes coupled with the welfare programmes announced by the Centre will certainly help the people to prosper, he added.