Chandrababu Naidu visits Bhadrachalam, interacts with flood victims

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 01:51 PM, Fri - 29 July 22

Kothagudem: Claiming credit for the construction of Godavari karakatta at Bhadrachalam TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu wanted construction of river bund in merged villages in AP.

He visited Bhadrachalam on Friday and performed pujas at Bhadradri Rama Temple. He was welcomed by priests in a traditional manner.

Later he visted Godavari river bund (karakatta) and inspected the flood situation. He also interacted with flood affected families at karakatta.

Speaking to the media Naidu said he happy that people in Bhadrachalam have acknowledged karakatta construction during the TDP regime 20 years back. He said when he was the TDP general secretary he initiated steps for the construction of karakatta to avoid flooding in the temple town.

Both governments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana should initiate steps to construct karakatta in merged villages to avoid floods in those villages, Naidu suggested. He announced a compensation of one lakh rupees to the family of Venkat Narsaiah who died in a boat capcize at Burgampad in the district.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .