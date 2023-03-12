CM KCR examined at AIG Gachibowli for abdominal discomfort

A small ulcer in the stomach was found which is being managed medically, the doctors revealed.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:24 PM, Sun - 12 March 23

Hyderabad: The Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday morning was examined at Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG), Gachibowli, when he developed abdominal discomfort, Chairman and Chair of Gastroenterology, AIG Hospitals, Dr Nageshwar Reddy, said.

“Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao developed abdominal discomfort on Sunday morning following which he was examined by Dr Nageshwar Reddy. He was brought to AIG Hospitals and CT and endoscopy was performed. A small ulcer in the stomach was found which is being managed medically. His all other parameters are normal. Appropriate medication has been started,” the hospital bulletin said.

The Chief Minister was treated in the out-patient.