Indian documentary “Oscar Challagariga” about Oscar winner lyricist Subhash Chandrabose wins Best Documentary Short at Cannes World Film Festival, France

The results in various categories were announced on December 27. “Oscar Challagariga” was adjudged Best Documentary Short.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:53 AM, Thu - 28 December 23

Hyderabad: A Telugu documentary titled “Oscar Challagariga” on Oscar winner lyricist Kanukuntla Subhash Chandrabose has been declared winner in the Cannes World Film Festival, France.

The results in various categories were announced on December 27. “Oscar Challagariga” was adjudged Best Documentary Short.

The documentary from India, emerged winner from among the nominees, including two from the United States.

“I am elated to know that the documentary “Oscar Challagariga” about me winning an Oscar and how my village Challagariga celebrated has received applause and attention,” lyricist Chandrabose said, reacting to the announcement of the award.

“Oscar Challagariga” is produced and directed by Chilkuri Sushil Rao, documentary filmmaker from Hyderabad, Telangana. The documentary captures the celebrations in Challagariga village in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district from where lyricist Kanukuntla Subhash Chandrabose hails from.

Lyricist Chandrabose won the Oscar award for the Best Original Song in the Oscar awards presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Hollywood, Los Angeles, US on March 12, 2023 this year.

Chandrabose and music director M M Keeravani were presented with the award for the song ‘Naatu Naatu” from the film ‘RRR’ directed by S S Rajamouli.

When Chandrabose went to his village on April 2, 2023 with the Oscar award, the entire village erupted in joy. Family, friends, relatives and well-wishers danced in the celebrations.

Chandrabose recalled his journey from the village to the Oscar stage.

“It is a matter of great joy that “Oscar Challagariga” has won the Best Documentary Short in the Cannes World Film Festival. The fact that a celebration in a small village in India has garnered attention in the world is a wonderful thing. The award is a tribute not just to Chandrabose but his village Challagariga,” Chilkuri Sushil Rao said.