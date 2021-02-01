Change Khammam greenfield highway alignment: JAC

The JAC leaders complained that the lands being surveyed for the highway were highly fertile lands.

Khammam: The Greenfield highway proposed in Khammam district would affect the livelihood of farmers and farm labourers, alleged Greenfield Highway Affected Farmers JAC leaders.

The JAC leaders complained that the lands being surveyed for the highway were highly fertile lands. Acquiring the lands would cause financial loss to the farmers and those dependent on the agriculture activity in the area.

The farmers led by the JAC leaders K Rajashekhar Reddy, K Venkateswar Rao, D Murali and others have met Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar here on Sunday seeking his intervention into the issue and see that the alignment of the highway changed.

They explained that around 1,980 acres of land would be acquired in 32 villages in 10 mandals for the proposed Khammam-Devarapalli highway. The land acquisition would affect over 2000 farmers and their families.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) authorities instead of widening the existing Khammam-Devarapalli road have planned to lay a new road through the agricultural lands, Rajashekar Reddy said in an interaction with the presspersons here on Monday.

If the NHAI wants to go ahead with the project a proper compensation should be paid to the affected farmers. A government job to one person each from the farmers’ families should be given, the JAC leaders demanded.

According to them the minister Ajay Kumar has responded positively to their appeal and assured to put pressure on the Central government through the State government to ensure justice to the farmers.

