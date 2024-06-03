Charan, Dhairya to lead cricket teams

Sree Charan and Dhairya Tiwari to lead the SSGF Medchal-Malkajgiri district team and Combined District XI teams respectively in the Prof. Jaya Shankar Jr State Cricket Championship starting on Wednesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 June 2024, 10:20 PM

Squads: Medchal-Malkajgiri district: Sree Charan (C), Mohit Sai (VC), K Sai Satwik (WK), Phalguna Sharma, Aditya Singh, Rudra Dalwadi, Gokul Venkat, Y Akhira, Mohammed Ayaan, K Manas, Kuldeep Choudhary, T Rishith, Sai Nikhil, Avaneesh Reddy, S Veekshith, V Sai Teja (Coach); Combined District XI: Dhairya Tiwari (C), Mohammed Arshad (VC), Ranjit Kumar (WK), C Siddarth (WK), S Dheeraj, C Nihaal, C Sathwik, Ram Tej, Unnat Ranawat, B Ajayanand, B Arjun, Steven Reddy, Rahul Reddy, Sai Videep, Ashwin Sooraj (Coach).