Charminar among six monuments for study on pollution impact

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:54 PM, Fri - 8 April 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Charminar is one among the six monuments selected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) across the country to assess the damage caused by pollution on the structures. Bibi-Ka- Maqbara in Maharashtra, Charminar in Telangana, Shore Temple and Sri Brihadeswara Temple in Tamilnadu, Sun Temple in Odisha and Taj Mahal. in Uttar Pradesh are the six monuments that have been selected by ASI.

The ASI has put in place specific mechanism at the selected monuments to assess the damage. The Science Branch of ASI regularly monitors the air quality and level of pollutants along with other physical parameters in the vicinity of select national monuments, said union Minister of Tourism G Kishan Reddy in Lok Sabha on Monday.

The union Minister of Tourism while replying to another question in Rajya Sabha said eight monuments or sites were identified as national importance in Telangana. The eight sites, include Pre-historic site, Janampet (Bhadradri Kothagudem), Charminar and Golkonda Fort (Hyderabad), Alampur temples (Jogulamba Gadwal), Ramappa Temple (Mulugu), Ancient Mound (Kondapur, Sangareddy), Thousand Pillars temple (Hanakonda) and Warangal Fort (Warangal).

The ASI protects 3693 monuments and sites across the country which were declared to be of national importance under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958, he added.