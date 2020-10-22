Charminar tops rain chart in Hyderabad

From June 1 till October 20, Charminar recorded rainfall of 1,417 mm against normal 623 mm

By | Published: 12:22 am 12:55 am

Hyderabad: The rains, statistics from June till this rainy week show, have concentrated on one of the most iconic spots in Hyderabad. As per recordings from weather stations of the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) across the city, the one at Charminar has recorded the highest rainfall this monsoon. From June 1 till October 20, Charminar has recorded a cumulative rainfall of 1,417 mm against a normal rainfall of 623 mm. Of this, 528.6 mm was recorded in the last 12 days.

TSDPS data show that during this monsoon season, whenever it rained, Charminar has been among the localities recording the highest rainfall. With the rains going on a rampage in the last 10 days, Charminar too registered a record rainfall, which in turn has seen several places surrounding the historic locality in the old city flooding.

Charminar was followed by Rajendranagar with a rainfall of 1,374 mm, Saroornagar (1,331 mm), Asifnagar (1,338 mm) and Ameerpet (1,308 mm). Nearly 30 areas have received over 1,000 mm of rainfall during this monsoon, which is a record in Hyderabad, officials said.

Meanwhile, the overall rainfall in Hyderabad this monsoon has crossed the 1,200 mm mark. Against a normal rainfall of 656.2 mm, the city has received a ‘large excess’ rainfall of 1,249 mm, while Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri have recorded 1,130.7 mm and 1,176.8 mm respectively.

Apart from this, from January 1, Hyderabad has recorded rainfall of 134 cm against a normal annual rainfall of 82 cm. Hakimpet station which had deficit rainfall a couple of weeks ago, has now registered 105 cm against a normal of 87 cm.

Monsoon subsides over state

Except for the areas of Abdullahpurmet and Bandlaguda which received light rainfall, the city remained free of rains till the evening hours on Wednesday, according to Telangana State Development Planning Society. According to the weather report from Meteorological Department, the intensity of monsoon has come down over the State. Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning were very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana on Thursday and then, rainfall activity is ‘Nil’ till end of this week.

Weathermen said that a well-marked low pressure area now lies over west central Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood. It is expected to move north-westwards during next 24 hours and then north-north-eastwards, thereafter, towards West Bengal-Bangladesh coast across Northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast during subsequent 48 hours.

During the last 24 hours in Greater Hyderabad, the highest rainfall of 41.2 mm was recorded at Charminar and across the State, Atmakur in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri witnessed a maximum rainfall of 72.2 mm. On Wednesday, districts such as Jogulamba Gadwal, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy and Mahabubnagar received moderate rainfall.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .