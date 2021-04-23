Charminar wakes up early for shoppers

The imposition of night curfew to contain the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic has the traders rolling up their shutters much earlier than the usual shopping hours

Hyderabad: The vicinities of Charminar these days have started to come alive with shopping from the early hours itself.

The imposition of night curfew to contain the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic has the traders rolling up their shutters much earlier than the usual shopping hours. Usually the markets around Charminar open after noon as shoppers start to troop in from 1 pm onwards. The hectic shopping specially during Ramzan continues till late in the night and towards the end of the month till the early hours of the next day.

“We now have to shut our shops by 8 pm which usually happens to be the time when business picks up. In view of the night curfew, we are setting up our shops from 9 am,” said Aftab Alam, a footwear vendor at Charminar.

Cutting across the size of business, the traders at the market are opening the shops at the most by 10 am. “After Sehri, we are going for morning prayers and then reach the market. It takes an hour for us to set the shop and by 10 am we are ready for shoppers,” said Shaik Salman, another vendor.

Since Wednesday, shoppers too have started descending at the market in the morning hours. “By iftar time shoppers leave the market. People are now getting accustomed to the new timing,” added Salman.

There are around 2,500 small time vendors here who earn their livelihood by selling footwear, bangles, imitation jewellery, handbags, perfumes, apparels and other merchandise. Another 6,000 odd traders conduct business from permanent shops between the Madina Building and Shahalibanda junction stretch at one of the biggest markets in the State.

Abid Mohiuddin, general secretary, Old City Traders Association, said since the last two days there is little business in the market after night curfew was imposed.

“Shops are being opened in the morning so that there is no crowd in the establishments. People will have ample time to shop and move out safely. Slowly customers are understanding the situation and will plan their shopping schedule accordingly,” he said.

