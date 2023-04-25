Check out Fastrack Revoltt FS1 Pro smartwatch price and availability

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:38 PM, Tue - 25 April 23

Hyderabad: Fastrack has launched its new smartwatch, the Fastrack Revoltt FS1 Pro. The smartwatch has Bluetooth calling features and an AMOLED touchscreen display with a comfortable design.

Fastrack Revoltt FS1 Pro is available in black, blue, and teal with a price tag of Rs 3,995. You can grab the Fastrack Revoltt FS1 Pro smartwatch on the Flipkart website starting on April 27 in India.

There are more than 200 watch faces and 110 sports modes available on the Fastrack Revoltt FS1 Pro. Regular activities can also be tracked by the smartwatch. The gadget also has a heart rate sensor and can detect stress and sleep.

Fastrack Revoltt FS1 Pro comes with AI support. On a single charge, the smartwatch claims to provide up to seven days of battery life. Additionally, it has NitroFast charging capabilities, which promise a day’s worth of battery life after just 10 minutes of charging.