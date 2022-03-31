Check out Kalasa Fine Jewels’ special, exciting offers

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:47 PM, Thu - 31 March 22

Hyderabad: Kalasha Fine Jewels initiates its 5th anniversary celebrations with a showcase of its exquisite jewellery and also announced exciting offers as part of the celebrations.

Actors Raashi Singh and Spandana Palli, besides city models and jewellery enthusiasts graced the anniversary celebrations showcasing pleasing jewellery collection of jadau, kundans and diamond with great pompous and style at its opulent three-storied boutique in Banjara Hills.

Kalasha exhibition will be on from April 4 to 24 to celebrate it with special offer of ‘No making charges – No wastage’ on the diamond and jadau jewellery, on the entire stock. The exhibition offers a wide variety of Jewellery with more than 500 designs in gold, jadau, kundan, diamond and platinum on display and sale at this spacious boutique.

“Each opulent and fine-crafted jewellery piece amplifies its individual uniqueness and is inspired either from modern art or ancient royal history. The diamonds and other precious stones also come with selection options of colour and clarity preference from EF-VVS range. Some of the collection on display is embellished with gemstones like rubies, sapphires, emeralds, topaz and other semi-precious stones. A buyer can select to buy products as per his/her own budget and requirements. What makes Kalasha unique is that we conceptualise, design and manufacture our products as per clients’ interest,” says Abhishek Chanda, director of Kalasha Fine Jewels.