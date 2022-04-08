Kalasha’s exciting offers for customers on diamond and jadau jewels

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:48 PM, Fri - 8 April 22

Hyderabad: Telugu actor Neha Shetty joined the 5th anniversary celebrations of Kalasha Fine Jewels as the guest of honour. A ‘Coffee Table Book’ – a first-of-its-kind by any jeweller — was launched on the occasion. The ‘Coffee Table Book’, which talks about the Caps Gold journey (Kalasha Fine Jewels is a flagship outlet of Caps Gold Pvt. Ltd.), was unveiled by Caps Gold chairman – Chanda Narasimha Rao.

Kalasha anniversary celebrations started from April 4 and will go on till April 24, and during this period, Kalasha Fine Jewels is offering ‘No Making Charges – No Wastage’ on the entire range of diamond and jadau jewellery. The showroom has a wide variety of jewellery with over 500 designs in gold, jadau, kundan, diamond and platinum on display and sale.

Abhishek Chanda, director of Kalasha Fine Jewels, said, “We are delighted with the launch of our ‘Coffee Table Book’, as it is the first-of-its-kind book which offers a glimpse into the legacy of Caps Gold — Kalasha Fine Jewels.” Thanking Chanda Narasimha Rao, Chairman, Caps Gold Pvt. Ltd, and also actor Neha Shetty, Abhishek shared that Kalasha Fine Jewels offers designs for all kinds of celebrations.

“Buyers can customise product for any specific need or occasion. Customisation of gold and silver purity, or a diamond’s colour and clarity to the buyer’s preference is a common feature with Kalasha. We provide stamps and certification of the authentication of the purchase to bring confidence to the buyer to purchase on our website,” he said.