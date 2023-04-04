Hyderabad: Kalasha Fine Jewels launches handcrafted collection ‘6 SENSES’

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:46 PM, Tue - 4 April 23

Hyderabad: Kalasha Fine Jewels celebrated its sixth anniversary with a launch of an exclusive handcrafted jewellery collection titled “6 SENSES” in the presence of women achievers.

Justice Telaprolu Rajani, Judge National Company Law Tribunal, Bala Latha, IAS Coach, Dr Manjula Anagani, Gynecologist, Gaddam Padmaja Reddy, Kuchipudi dancer, MM Srilekha, playback singer and film composer and Mrunalini Rao, designer were present.

“We are thrilled to be celebrating our sixth anniversary and unveiling ‘6 SENSES’, our exclusive handcrafted jewellery collection,” said Abhishek Chanda, Director, Kalasha Fine Jewels. The collections include stunning diamond masterpieces in close and open setting, traditional gold collection, South Kundan jewels, Royal Nizami collection and Mughal era inspired Jadau collections.

