Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram make relationship Insta official

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:50 PM, Fri - 28 October 22

The film is based on freedom fighter Veer Savarkar and will also feature him in the lead role.

Hyderabad: Randeep Hooda has been trending big time on social media, this time for news relating to his personal life. The actor has recently made his relationship ‘Insta’ official with rumoured girlfriend Lin Laishram, as he shared a series of pictures on his Instagram handle on the auspicious occasion of Diwali.

Randeep took to his Instagram handle and posted photos with his lady love and his parents. Dressed in their traditional best attire, the rumoured couple and the Hooda family looked stunning as they posed for clicks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Randeep Hooda (@randeephooda)

Lin, an actor and jeweller, who has worked in films like ‘Mary Kom’, also shared pictures with Randeep on her Instagram handle.

“Happy Diwali! You both look adorable,” said a fan in the comments section. “The dog do be chilling in the back,” a user said, pointing out the dog photo-bombing the pictures.

On the work front, Randeep is all set for his directorial debut ‘SwatantryaVeer Savarkar’. The film is based on freedom fighter Veer Savarkar and will also feature him in the lead role.