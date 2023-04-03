| Check Out These Bollywood Celebs That Rocked Their Outfits At Nmacc Opening

Check out these Bollywood celebs that rocked their outfits at NMACC opening

Bollywood celebs such as Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were dressed to the nines for the gala.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:15 PM, Mon - 3 April 23

Hyderabad: Celebrities from all over the world rocked their looks at the inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) on Friday. The evening was made special with a musical theatre ‘Civilisation to Nation: The Journey of Our Nation’.

The inauguration saw many celebrities, including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Gigi Hadid, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, and others.

Here are a few celebs that turned up in the best outfits:

Deepika Padukone

Isha Ambani

Alia Bhatt

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Karan Johar

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan

Gigi Hadid

Sonam Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor