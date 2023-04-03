Check out these Bollywood celebs that rocked their outfits at NMACC opening

Bollywood celebs such as Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were dressed to the nines for the gala.
Hyderabad: Celebrities from all over the world rocked their looks at the inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) on Friday. The evening was made special with a musical theatre ‘Civilisation to Nation: The Journey of Our Nation’.
The inauguration saw many celebrities, including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Gigi Hadid, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, and others.
Here are a few celebs that turned up in the best outfits:
Deepika Padukone
Isha Ambani
Alia Bhatt
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
Karan Johar
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan
Gigi Hadid
Sonam Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor