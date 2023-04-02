| Varun Dhawan Picks Gigi Hadid Up And Pecks Her On Stage Netizens In Fury

"Being married and still doing this confirmed this guy (Varun Dhawan) has serious issues," tweeted one person on Sunday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:39 PM, Sun - 2 April 23

Photo: IANS

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan was performing on stage at the opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, where he got supermodel Gigi Hadid on stage and even dropped a peck on her cheek.

Giving her a taste of Bollywood, Varun called Gigi on stage. He held out his hand as she walked up. He is later seen picking Gigi up, spinning her around and bringing her back to her feet and gives her a small peck on the cheek.

A video of this has been doing the rounds on social media. Fans on social media have been calling out Varun and his “inappropriate behaviour” with Gigi on stage. “Bh@dwas like #VarunDhawan are the reason behind Hollywood stars avoiding to come to India. Being married and still doing this confirmed this guy has serious issues (sic),” tweeted a person on Sunday.

Wtf why did Varun Dhawan lift gigi Hadid !! This is not expected 😭#NMACC pic.twitter.com/tMuE3ESM1j — 𝐀𝐬𝐚 (@coconut_codie) April 1, 2023

Varun took to Twitter to clarify as he tweeted, “I guess today you woke up and decided to be woke. So lemme burst ur bubble and tell u it was planned for her to be on stage so find a new Twitter cause to vent about rather then going out and doing something about things . Good morning (sic).”

Gigi, who was dressed in an Abu Jani, Sandeep Khosla saree, was helped by Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas to get off from the stage as she held her hands.

The supermodel was attending the opening of the NMACC on Friday.

Other celebrities who attended the gala included Tom Holland, Zendaya, Penelope Cruz, Karlie Kloss, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, and global icon Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas, Kareena Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan.