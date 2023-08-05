Chelsea signs goalkeeper Robert Sanchez from Brighton

Chelsea signed goalkeeper Robert Sanchez from Brighton and Hove Albion on a seven-year contract on Saturday

By AP Published Date - 08:30 PM, Sat - 5 August 23

AP Photo

London: Chelsea signed goalkeeper Robert Sanchez from Brighton and Hove Albion on a seven-year contract on Saturday.

The transfer fee was reported to be 25 million pounds (USD 32 million) for the Spain international, who is expected to challenge Kepa Arrizabalaga for a starting spot.

The 25-year-old Sanchez made 23 Premier League appearances last season. He joined Brighton as a teenager and progressed through the club’s academy, becoming the Seagulls’ first-choice goalkeeper during the 2020-21 season.

Chelsea, which hosts Liverpool on August 13 in its season opener, has made seven summer signings under new manager Mauricio Pochettino.