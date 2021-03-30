Chennur cops distribute masks to motorists

Chennur Rural Inspector K Nagaraju gave away masks to scores of motorists and created awareness among them over Covid-19

Mancherial: Chennur Rural police distributed face masks to motorists as part of their efforts to check the spread of novel Coronavirus on National Highway 63 at Parupalli village in Kotapalli mandal on Tuesday.

Chennur Rural Inspector K Nagaraju gave away masks to scores of motorists and created awareness among them over Covid-19. He said that wearing masks was one of the best ways to prevent the virus and to control its spread. He requested the public to practice physical distance and to extend their cooperation to the efforts of the department.

Kotapalli Sub-Inspector Ravi Kumar and trainee Sub-Inspector Kumar, head constable Naresh and constable Srinivas were present.

Warns of stern action against mask violators

Meanwhile, Ramagundam Police Commissioner V Satyanarayana cautioned that stern action would be taken against those who do not wear face masks in public spaces. He told the public to obtain prior permission to conduct meetings and urged them not to move in groups. He added that the guidelines would apply to all religious affairs.

Pic: Inspector Nagaraju distributes face masks to motorists at Parupalli village in Kotapalli mandal on Tuesday.

