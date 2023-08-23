Wednesday, Aug 23, 2023
Chess World Cup: Praggnanandhaa holds Magnus Carlsen to another draw to take final to tiebreaks

Praggnanandhaa, who had played out a draw with white pieces on Tuesday, held the Norwegian five-time World Champion Carlsen in Classical Chess to another draw

By IANS
Published Date - 07:11 PM, Wed - 23 August 23
Baku: India’s Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa held World No.1 Magnus Carlsen to a second successive draw in their two-game final in the FIDE World Cup here on Wednesday, taking the summit clash into the tiebreaker.

Praggnanandhaa, who had played out a draw with white pieces on Tuesday, held the Norwegian five-time World Champion in Classical Chess to another draw, this time with black pieces. It was a quiet draw as Carlsen could not gain much advantage despite playing with white pieces.

The final will now be decided on Thursday via rapid chess tiebreak games.

