Chevella MP Ranjit Reddy to provide Rs. 1 Cr for construction of hospital

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:45 PM, Fri - 10 June 22

Hyderabad: Chevella MP Dr.G.Ranjith Reddy has come forward to provide Rs 1 crore to construct a new hospital in place of the old hospital in Rajendranagar constituency under the Shamshabad Municipality.

The old hospital was in dilapidated condition, he said while pointing out the need to construct a new hospital in its place with all facilities that would benefit the poor and downtrodden.

In a letter to Dr. Ajay Kumar, Commissioner, VVP, he said they were planning to pool CSR funds required to construct a 30-bedded hospital and the response has been positive to the initiative. The cost estimated for the new hospital being Rs.1.50 crore, Dr Reddy under CSR has offered to provide Rs 1 crore.