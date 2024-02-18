Chhattisgarh govt declares half-day state mourning on passing away of Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj

"During this period, the national flag will remain at half mast and no state functions/programs will be organised," said the Office of the Chief Minister, Chhattisgarh, in a post in Hindi on X.

18 February 2024

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh government has declared a half-day state of mourning following the demise of Jain Muni Acharya Vidyasagar Ji Maharaj.

वर्तमान के वर्धमान कहे जाने वाले विश्व प्रसिद्ध दिगंबर जैन मुनि संत परंपरा के आचार्य विद्यासागर महाराज जी आज ब्रह्मलीन हो गए।

छत्तीसगढ़ शासन द्वारा महामुनिराज के निधन पर आज आधे दिन का राजकीय शोक घोषित किया गया है। इस दौरान राष्ट्रीय ध्वज आधा झुका रहेगा तथा कोई राजकीय… pic.twitter.com/iX0njaUnv3 — CMO Chhattisgarh (@ChhattisgarhCMO) February 18, 2024

The CMO post added: “Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj Ji of the world-famous Digambar Jain saint tradition, known as Vardhaman of the present day, passed away today. The Chhattisgarh government has observed half-day state mourning today in honour of the holy soul.” Chattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, in a post on X in hindi said, “The news of the worldly revered and national saint Acharya Shri Vidyasagar Mahamuniraj ji’s samadhi was received in Chandragiri Teerth located in Dongargarh”.

His post added: “Acharya Shri Vidyasagar Ji Maharaj, who enriched the country and the world including Chhattisgarh with his dynamic knowledge, will be remembered for ages for his remarkable work, sacrifice and penance for the country and society. I bow down to the feet of Acharya Shri Vidyasagar ji, a bundle of spiritual consciousness.” During the second day of the Bharatiya Janata Party National Convention being held in the National Capital, the party led by PM Modi and Union Ministers, chief ministers of BJP-ruled states, and other party leaders observed a one-minute silence as a mark of tribute to Jain seer Acharya Shri 108 Vidyasagar Ji Maharaj.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed condolences on the demise of Jain muni Acharya Vidhyasagar Ji Maharaj.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the countless devotees of Acharya Shri 108 Vidhyasagar Ji Maharaj Ji. He will be remembered by the coming generations for his invaluable contributions to society, especially his efforts towards spiritual awakening among people, his work towards poverty alleviation, healthcare, education and more,” PM Modi wrote on X.

His post added, “I had the honour of receiving his blessings for years. I can never forget my visit to the Chandragiri Jain Mandir in Dongargarh, Chhattisgarh late last year. That time, I had spent time with Acharya Shri 108 Vidhyasagar Ji Maharaj Ji and also received his blessings.” Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda, in a post in Hindi on X, expressed “shock” over the death.

“I am shocked to receive the news of the demise of the most revered Saint Shiromani Acharya Shri 108 Vidyasagar Ji Maharaj. He has given new dimensions to the invaluable spiritual heritage of Jainism. His teachings, full of knowledge, compassion and goodwill, will always provide us guidance for the progress of society and culture. I bow down profusely at the feet of Samadhistha Acharya Shri,” Nadda wrote on X.