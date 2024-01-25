Jangu Bai Jatara begins on a colourful note in Asifabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 25 January 2024, 11:06 PM

Tribals perform a ritual to mark the begining of Jangu Bai jatara in Sahyadri hills near Kotaparandoli village of Kerameri mandal on Thursday.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: The annual Jangu Bai jatara began in a cave temple of the deity in the forests of Kotaparandoli village in Kerameri mandal with spiritual exuberance on Thursday. It is a month-long important religious and cultural affairs of Raj Gonds and Kolams.

Tribals belonging not only to several parts of the erstwhile Adilabad, but neighboring Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh made a beeline to the temple and offered special prayers as per their traditions and customs. They earlier took a holy dip in a pond locally known as Toplakasa before entering the abode of the deity formed in a cave of Sahyadri hills believed to have existed since 25,000 years.

The devotees prepared a special Naivedyam and offered it to her by performing deepotsavam. Later, certain devotees sacrifice hens and sheep to goddesses Maisamma, Pochamma and Ravudk as a token of gratitude for their wellbeing.

Artistes from tribal communities presented dance shows and cultural programmes, enthralling the devotees. The hilly environs of the shrine would become alive with the arrival of the hundreds of the tribals.