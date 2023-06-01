Chhattisgarh: Two Naxalites, including a Rs 1 Lakh reward holder surrender in Sukma

Police identified them as Vetti Raja, commander of Chetna Natya Mandli (CNM), a cultural wing of Maoists, and Rava Soma, a militia member, he said.

By PTI Published Date - 03:40 PM, Thu - 1 June 23

Representational Image.

Sukma: Two Naxalites, one of them carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, surrendered in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Thursday.

The rebels turned themselves in before police and the Central Reserve Police Force‘s second battalion officials here on Wednesday evening citing disappointment with “inhuman” and “hollow” Maoist ideology, a senior official said.

Raja was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, he added.

The official said the duo told the police that they were also “impressed” by the district police’s rehabilitation drive for Naxalites called ‘Puna Narkom’ (a term coined in local Gondi dialect which means new dawn or new beginning).

The surrendered Naxalites will be provided with facilities as per the surrender and rehabilitation policy of the Chhattisgarh government, the police said.