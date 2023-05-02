Chhattisgarh: Villager abducted, killed by Naxalites in Bijapur

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:37 PM, Tue - 2 May 23

Bijapur: A 28-year-old man was allegedly abducted and killed by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s insurgency-hit Bijapur district, police said on Tuesday.

The body of Hadma Avlam, a resident of Tarrem village, was found on a field this morning, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Bijapur Chandrakant Gavarna said.

The victim and his friends had ventured into a nearby forest on a tractor to collect wood and were returning when Naxalites allegedly abducted him around 8 pm on Monday, the official said.

The victim was hacked to death, and his body was found on a field in Turenar locality under Tarrem police station limits, he said.

The body was sent for post-mortem and a case has been registered in this connection, the official added.

