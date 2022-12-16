Chided by mother over watching TV, teen ends life in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:43 PM, Fri - 16 December 22

Hyderabad: Upset allegedly over her mother chiding her for watching television and not studying, a teenage girl died by suicide in her house in Neredmet on Friday.

The girl, identified as K.Sukruthi (19), was reportedly been spending more time watching television and not paying attention to her studies. This was also affecting her performance in examinations in the recent times. Her parents had earlier warned her to avoid watching television for long hours and instead concentrate on studies.

It is suspected that after being chided by her mother on Friday too, the girl went into her room and hanged from the ceiling fan.

The Neredmet police are investigating.