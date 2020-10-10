Chided by mother, teen kills self in Hyderabad

According to the police, P Bhargavi (17), who lived along with her family in BJR Nagar, was reportedly scolded by her mother for spending time on her mobile phone given to her by her father Narsimhulu for online classes

By | Published: 11:49 pm

Hyderabad: A Class 10 student allegedly hanged herself to death in her house at Jawaharnagar on Friday. According to the police, P Bhargavi (17), who lived along with her family in BJR Nagar, was reportedly scolded by her mother for spending time on her mobile phone given to her by her father Narsimhulu for online classes.

“The family members told us that she was depressed after her mother scolded her. When the family members went out, she hanged herself ,” the Jawaharnagar police said. A case under Section 174 of CrPC has been booked and investigation is on.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .