Child marriage averted in Rachakonda

The parents of the girl, a class VII student from Begumpet village, had fixed her wedding with a 22-year-old boy from the neighbouring village

By | Published: 1:21 am

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Police SHE Team from Kandukur division thwarted a child marriage and rescued a minor girl here on Wednesday. The parents of the girl, a class VII student from Begumpet village, had fixed her wedding with a 22-year-old boy from the neighbouring village.

“We received information that the elders of both sides had fixed the marriage. We went to their houses and counselled both the families on the negative impacts of early marriages and others. They then called off the wedding,” police said.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat, appreciating the good work of the SHE Teams, requested citizens not to encourage child marriages as it was a crime.

The priests, wedding invitation printers, elders and supporters of the marriage and parents of the child would be held responsible, he said, adding that due to early marriages, maternal mortality chances too were high.

The Rachakonda Police requested citizens to report child marriages on Dial 100 facility or the Rachakonda Police WhatsApp number – 9490617111.

