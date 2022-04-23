Child marriage averted, minor girl resuced in Rachakonda

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Police She Team from Ibrahimpatnam division along with District Child Protection officials averted a child marriage and rescued a minor girl on Saturday. The parents of the girl from Guttagadda thanda in Kandukur mandal had fixed her wedding with a youngster next week.

Police, following information on the wedding, counseled the families, after which the wedding was called off. Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M. Bhagwat, appreciating the good work of the She Teams, requested citizens not to encourage child marriages as it was a crime.

Priests, wedding invitation printers, elders and supporters of the marriage and parents of the child would be held responsible, he said, adding that citizens could report child marriages on Dial 100 facility or the Rachakonda Police WhatsApp number – 9490617111.

