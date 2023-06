Chilkur Balaji Temple Head Priest S Rangarajan About Adipurush Movie

Chilkur Balaji Temple head priest S Rangarajan says his opinion about Prabhas’s Adipurush movie based on Ramayana. Watch the video here

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:25 PM, Sat - 24 June 23

Chilkur Balaji Temple head priest S Rangarajan says his opinion about Prabhas’s Adipurush movie based on Ramayana.

Watch the video here