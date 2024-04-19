Traffic slows as devotees flock to Chilkur Balaji temple for Brahmotsavam

By Telangana Today Updated On - 19 April 2024, 02:54 PM

Hyderabad: The Annual Brahmotsavam at Chilkur Balaji Temple brought a surge of devotees from Hyderabad and nearby areas, causing significant traffic congestion on Friday. Devotees began arriving at the temple in the early hours, leading to a slowdown in traffic along the route from TSPA via Aziz Nagar towards the temple. This congestion stretched for kilometers near Rajendranagar Police Academy, despite efforts by the police to manage the situation.

The influx of devotees created long queues at the temple, especially for Garuda Prasadam, which is traditionally offered to childless women. The resulting delays affected school buses and commuters, raising concerns among students and office-goers about reaching their destinations on time.

In response to the traffic challenges, the Cyberabad Traffic Police swiftly implemented alternative routes to ease congestion and ensure smoother passage for devotees heading to the temple premises. The Brahmotsavam, a week-long festival that began on Friday, attracts a large number of devotees who participate in various religious activities, including daily homas and processions on the temple’s surrounding streets.