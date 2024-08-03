Chinese badminton duo get engaged minutes after winning gold in Paris Olympics

3 August 2024

Paris Olympics: Amidst the back-to-back matches in the ongoing Olympics, the badminton arena in Paris paid witness to a romantic proposal.

Minutes after sealing gold in the mixed doubles, Chinese badminton player, Liu Yuchen went down on his knees to propose to his badminton partner Huang Ya Qiong on Friday.

Zheng Siwei, who was waiting to move out of the arena after the medal ceremony, was taken by surprise when her partner popped the question.

Much to everyone’s delight, Qiong said yes and happily posed for the camera with their gold medal as well as the engagement ring. The video of the proposal was quick to go viral on social media, as people from all over the world celebrated their union.

The Chinese duo defeated South Korea’s Kim Won-ho and Jeong Na-eun to win the gold.