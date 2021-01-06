Chinese manja seized, three held in Hyderabad

By | Published: 6:58 pm

Hyderabad: Three shops were raided by the Commissioner’s Task Force (South) police at Mirchowk and Kalapather on Wednesday and 59 bundles of synthetic manja was seized by them.

Acting on information, the Task Force team under the supervision of S Raghavendra, Inspector Task Force south team, raided one shop at Gulzar Houz and two shops at Kalapather. The owners were found selling the banned synthetic thread (Chinese manja) to the customers. The government had banned the sale of the Chinese manja.

Three persons who were selling the synthetic thread were caught and handed over to the local police for further action.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .