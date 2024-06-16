Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun share unseen throwback pics, wish fans Happy Father’s Day

Telugu Superstar Chiranjeevi Shares Throwback Pic with Father Konidela Venkat Rao
New Delhi: On Father’s Day, actors Chiranjeevi and Allu Arjun shared heartwarming messages for their fathers, accompanied by unseen pictures.
Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi posted a throwback picture with his father, Konidela Venkat Rao.
The actor shared the post on X with the caption: “Father is the First Hero, to Every Child! Happy Father’s Day to All! #FathersDay.”
National Award-winning actor Allu Arjun shared a black-and-white picture with his father, Allu Aravind.
He posted it with the caption: “Happy Father’s Day… to every father in the world.”
On the professional front, Chiranjeevi will next appear in ‘Vishwambhara’, while Allu Arjun will be seen in the now-delayed ‘Pushpa: The Rule’, directed by Sukumar.