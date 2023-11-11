Saturday, Nov 11, 2023
Chiranjeevi, Jr.NTR and other celebrities mourn Chandra Mohan’s demise

Many members of the fraternity took to social media to express their grief over the loss of the veteran actor.

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 02:02 PM, Sat - 11 November 23
Hyderabad: The demise of Chandra Mohan has sent shockwaves across Telugu film industry. Many members of the fraternity took to social media to express their grief over the loss of the veteran actor. Actors like Chiranjeevi, Sai Dharam Tej, Vishnu Manchu, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Jr. NTR, and more took to their social media handles to express their condolences.

Taking to social media, Chiranjeevi wrote an emotional note talking about his bond with the veteran actor. He reminisced that Chandra Mohan played the role of a ‘mute’ in his debut film Pranam Kharidu, and performed the role outstandingly well. He also revealed that they shared a great bond with each other and the loss was a personal one.

Check out the tweets below!

