Chiranjeevi, Jr.NTR and other celebrities mourn Chandra Mohan’s demise

Many members of the fraternity took to social media to express their grief over the loss of the veteran actor.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:02 PM, Sat - 11 November 23

Hyderabad: The demise of Chandra Mohan has sent shockwaves across Telugu film industry. Many members of the fraternity took to social media to express their grief over the loss of the veteran actor. Actors like Chiranjeevi, Sai Dharam Tej, Vishnu Manchu, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Jr. NTR, and more took to their social media handles to express their condolences.

Taking to social media, Chiranjeevi wrote an emotional note talking about his bond with the veteran actor. He reminisced that Chandra Mohan played the role of a ‘mute’ in his debut film Pranam Kharidu, and performed the role outstandingly well. He also revealed that they shared a great bond with each other and the loss was a personal one.

Also Read CM KCR condoles death of Telugu actor Chandra Mohan

Check out the tweets below!

ఎన్నో దశాబ్దాలుగా చలనచిత్రాల్లో విభిన్నమైన పాత్రలు పొషించి, తనకంటూ ప్రత్యేక గుర్తింపుని సంపాదించుకున్న చంద్రమోహన్ గారు అకాల మరణం చెందడం చాలా బాధాకరం. వారి కుటుంబానికి నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతిని తెలియజేస్తూ ఆయన ఆత్మకి శాంతి చేకూరాలని ప్రార్దిస్తున్నాను. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) November 11, 2023

Heartfelt condolences to Chandra Mohan Garu’s family. His legacy through movies will stay with us forever 🙏 — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) November 11, 2023

Had very fond memories with him and always cherished his performances on screen! My deepest sorrows and strength to #ChandraMohan garu’s family during these difficult times💔 OM SHANTI 🙏 — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) November 11, 2023

Really sad to hear the news of Sri.ChandraMohan garu. He was a phenomenal actor and I grew up watching his

Movies and had the honor of acting with him in #Dhee. A wonderful human being. We all will miss him dearly 😢 pic.twitter.com/sDQcvsTZfm — Vishnu Manchu (@iVishnuManchu) November 11, 2023