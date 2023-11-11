CM KCR condoles death of Telugu actor Chandra Mohan

The actor has passed away while undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:40 AM, Sat - 11 November 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao condoled the death of popular Telugu film actor Chandramohan, who passed away on Saturday. KCR said that his demise is a great loss to the Telugu cinema.

The CM added that Chandra Mohan won the affection of lakhs of people in Telugu as well as in many languages.

Also Read Telugu actor Chandra Mohan passes away

The CM also expressed his deepest condolences to Chandra Mohan’s family members.

The actor has passed away while undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad.