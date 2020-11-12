Chiranjeevi tests negative for Covid, says earlier report due to ‘faulty’ test kits

The actor in his tweet said that the earlier reports of the RT PCR test conducted on him turned positive due to faulty kits.

By | Published: 9:33 pm

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Chiranjeevi who was tested positive for Covid-19 earlier has tweeted on Thursday evening, saying that he has now been tested negative.

The actor in his tweet said that the earlier reports of the RT PCR test conducted on him turned positive due to faulty kits.

In his tweet he said “A group of doctors did three different tests and concluded that I am Covid negative & that the earlier result was due to a faulty RT PCR kit. My heartfelt thanks for the concern, love shown by all of you during this time. Humbled!” (sic)

A group of doctors did three different tests and concluded that I am Covid negative & that the earlier result was due to a faulty RT PCR kit. My heartfelt thanks for the concern, love shown by all of you during this time. Humbled ! 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/v8dwFvzznw — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) November 12, 2020

Chiranjeevi had tweeted on November 9 confirming that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .