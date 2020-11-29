Choose between name-changers and game-changers: KTR

KTR asks Hyderabadis to vote wisely; says government will not spare anyone trying to incite communal violence

Published: 10:26 pm

Hyderabad: TRS working president and Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao, who has been deftly shooting down every targetted attack by the BJP, fired a poser to the people of Hyderabad on the last day of electioneering for Tuesday’s GHMC elections. “Do you want name-changers or game-changers,” the Minister asked, referring to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s assertion that Hyderabad would become Bhagyanagar if BJP comes to power.

“Will the change of name from Hyderabad to Bhagyanagar make all the poor rich overnight? Did the changing of names of Allahabad and Faizabad prevent the Hathras rape? Yogi must answer these questions before advocating a name change here. I think there is no other State in the country that has a more miserable law and order situation like UP,” he said, in an interaction with select journalists here on Sunday.

Coming down heavily on BJP for targeting a particular community, he said there are 30 crore Muslims in this country and wondered what would happen to the country if this one community is portrayed as terrorists to create hatred. “Parties will come and go but the country will remain. So much hatred has been planted in the hearts of children. TRS fought against MIM in the last GHMC election and won five seats. Where was BJP then?”, he asked.

Striking a tough posture on the politics of hatred and attempts to incite communal trouble, Rama Rao wondered why the BJP used names of Bin Laden, Babar, Akbar and Aurangzeb for the GHMC elections. “What have these people got to do with the people of Hyderabad? What is their connection with the GHMC elections? Threatening surgical strikes on old city only indicates blind hatred toward a particular community,” he said, adding that whether it was MIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar or for that matter, any TRS leader, the government will not spare them if they try to incite communal violence in the city. “They will be put behind bars,” he said.

The Minister, mincing no words in slamming the BJP for taking political mileage of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bharat Biotech, said: “I visited Bharat Biotech three months ago. They informed me that not a single Central government official had even called them up to find out about the progress of the vaccine development. My visit was to stress on the need for speedy clearances, and removing all hurdles in the way of production of the vaccine.”

Thanking the Prime Minister for his visit, Rama Rao said the visit only endorses the fact that Hyderabad is indeed the vaccine capital of the world. Modi’s visit is also a testimony of the good work done by the TRS government and speaks volumes of what it had done to support expansion of life sciences ecosystem in the capital.

