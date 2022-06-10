Choose the right salad to stay fighting fit

Hyderabad: Most of us start our fitness with a lot of enthusiasm but fizzle out in midway. However, here is an inspiring story of a woman who not just became fit but also inspired others to take the same road.

From struggling with pregnancy weight to inspiring others to stay fit just by eating right and from taking orders through WhatsApp to becoming the founder of a restaurant with five outlets, Preethi Sinha has seen it all.

Operational online, Hyderabad-based Greens and More is a one-stop-destination for all types of fresh and healthy salads. It delivers various kinds of meals, according to the body requirements – be it weight loss, pregnancy, or a disease type.

Preethi, who has always been on the leaner side, struggled to cope with her pregnancy weight. Her health deteriorated, and she developed sciatica, a painful ailment affecting the lower back”s sciatic nerve. Soon after returning to India from the United States in December 2013, she joined fitness classes.

“Even after two years of pregnancy, I was unable to lose weight. I was feeling breathless and wasn’t able to walk much. I had to join fitness classes because my daily routine was getting affected,” she said.

During her fitness journey, she noticed that there were not many healthy meal options available around her. Observing a significant lifestyle difference between here and the United States, where a salad is considered a meal, she decided to try out a few salad recipes and offered them in her fitness classes and communities.

“I think with changing lifestyles, we ought to change our food patterns too. People used to do a lot of physical work earlier, which required a high carb intake. Today, most of us do sedentary jobs, so we can cut majority of carbs,” she opines.

As word spread about her salads, she started taking orders and subscriptions over WhatsApp. Initially she was working with one staff and a nutritionist. With increasing subscribers, she launched the website and a cloud kitchen in 2017, followed by four more outlets.

Though her family moved back to the US, she decided to stay back and continue her business. “I always wanted to start something by myself. Though juggling countries is challenging at times, I’m enjoying it,” she said.

In October 2021, Preethi received the Stree Shakti award for women’s entrepreneurship from the Government of Telangana. However, due to the pandemic, four outlets have been closed and Preethi plans to open all of them in June this year.

Green Benefits

• Nutritionally-balanced salads help meet your dietary needs

• Reduces blood cholesterol levels

• Packed with micro and macronutrients

• Good for health and maintenance of body

• Combines one to four vegetables recommended by nutritionist