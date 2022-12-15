Christian community condemns Sharmila’s remarks against MLC K Kavitha

Several Christian organisations refuted the derogatory remarks of YSRTP president YS Sharmila against BRS MLC K Kavitha.

Hyderabad: Several Christian organisations refuted the derogatory remarks of YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) president YS Sharmila against BRS MLC K Kavitha. They vowed to disrupt the padayatra of Sharmila who joined hands with communal BJP for her political interests and working against the interests of the community.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Thursday, the Christian community representatives led by Jerusalem Muttaiah, Bishop Bhaskar, BRS Uppal convenor Prakash Rao and others urged the Christian community to be aware of Sharmila’s baseless allegations. He accused her of trying to use Christians for her political advantage and joined hands with BJP, a communal party.

“Christians in Telangana are happy in the BRS regime. All welfare schemes and facilities are being extended to us. We strongly condemn the comments made by Sharmila against Kavitha,” they said. They reiterated that the Christian community was not supporting Sharmila or her remarks.