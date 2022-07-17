MLC K Kavitha participates in ‘Bonalu’ festival at Mahakali temple

Published Date - 12:56 PM, Sun - 17 July 22

Hyderabad: MLC K Kavitha on Sunday offered Bangaru Bonam to the Mother Godess at Sri Ujjaini Mahakali Devasthnam.

From Audiah Nagar, the MLC along with scores of women walked to the temple and offered Bonam and prayers.

“Nither the farmers nor any one else should incur losses. I prayed for well being of our State,” said Kavitha.

She also wished for the well being of people in flood affected areas and hoped that with the blessings of Sri Ujjaini Mahakali they will be safe.

She mentioned that, blessings of the Godess are always with people of Hyderabad and Secunderabad too.

“This wonderful temple has a history of 250 years, ” she said.

At the temple, elobrate arrangements were made to ensure devotees have a hassle free darshanam of the Godess.

Four queue lines were in place with an exclusive one for women with Bonamas.

CCTV cameras, police band obits and other security arrangements were also made. Drinking water arrangements were made and health camps were also set up near the temple.

People started visiting the Sri Ujjaini Mahakali Devasthnam since 4 am and by 9 am the footfall increased with scores of people dressed in traditional attire thronging the temple.

