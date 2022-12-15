Christmas treat: Inorbit Mall to have series of events from December 16

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:21 PM, Thu - 15 December 22

Hyderabad: As part of Christmas treat, Inorbit Mall has a series of events lined up beginning December 16. The mall has planned different activities like hand-painted tattoos, make-your-own fridge magnets and portraits, for kids on December 17 and 18 and December 24 and 25.

Patrons can meet-and-greet Santa on December 24 and 25 and one has become an IN Rewards member and select a surprise. Interested can give a missed call on 7998079980 to get started. There will also be a bright and festive photo booth pod to capture memories forever.