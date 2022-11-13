Christopher C Doyle returns with ‘The Khandavaprastha Conspiracy’, third book in ‘The Mahabharata Quest’ series

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 01:06 PM, Sun - 13 November 22

Westland Books is all set to revive the excitement around Christopher C Doyle’s magnum opus, ‘The Mahabharata Quest’ series, with the release of ‘The Khandavaprastha Conspiracy’. It is the third book in the bestselling series, and combines science with history and a secret from the ‘Mahabharata’. Published by Westland Books, ‘The Khandavprastha Conspiracy’ will release on November 28.

In his signature style, Doyle combines science, history and the ‘Mahabharata’ in the book, with plenty of action and adventure thrown in. ‘The Khandavaprastha Conspiracy’ is a scintillating story that will keep readers across all ages hooked until the end.

Author Doyle said, “I have always been fascinated by the possibility of using real science, not science fiction, to interpret the ‘Mahabharata’, and I have been overwhelmed by the appreciation I have received for my efforts to do this through fiction. My new book is a modern-day thriller with a confluence of cutting-edge scientific research, history, and an episode from the ‘Mahabharata’ and I hope it thrills my readers.”

About the book

3340 BCE: A deadly scourge ravages a village in China, forcing a handful of survivors to abandon their homes.

1800 CE: A wounded monkey, rescued from the Amazon forest, miraculously grows back the missing part of a leg… and then rips itself apart.

Present day: A devastating and terrifying disease is spreading fast across the globe, leaving scientists helpless and baffled. The human immune system cannot detect this pathogen… nor can any test thus far known to science. Vijay and the Global Task Force, headed by Director Patterson, find themselves confronting an unimaginable terror from antiquity. They follow a trail of clues that leads them to a mystery buried deep in the ‘Mahabharata’ and a chilling conspiracy with catastrophic consequences. As the fate of the world hangs in the balance, they must race against time to solve a mystifying riddle and unravel the deadly enigma that threatens to annihilate the human race.

But, is it too late to save humanity from extinction? To find out, grab a copy of ‘The Khandavprastha Conspiracy’ available across all online and offline stores.