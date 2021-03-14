CIE plans courses in AI, ML, blockchain tech

By | Published: 12:06 am

Hyderabad: Many students and professionals throng private coaching institutes or take up online short-term certificate courses, spending huge amounts, to upskill themselves in emerging technologies.

Now, considering the market requirements, the State Institute of Vocational Education under the Commissionerate of Intermediate Education (CIE) is planning to launch new short-term courses in artificial intelligence, blockchain technology, coding, embedded system, software development, machine learning, industrial automation, augmented reality, and robotics. These courses will be offered at nominal fees.

The course content has been designed by a subject expert committee comprising industry and academic experts from the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad (JNTU-H) and vocational colleges. It will be taught in modules with a duration of three months to nine months depending on the subject’s length.

According to a CIE official, the new courses would have 60 per cent of the practical work and the rest theory.

“We propose to launch short-term courses in AI, ML, coding etc., and have constituted a subject expert committee to get the courses designed. Instead of spending huge money in private institutes, candidates seeking job opportunities or looking to upskill themselves in emerging technologies can opt for these courses. Moreover, on successful completion of the course, a certificate will be issued to the candidate,” the official said.

The CIE intends to offer these courses in government junior colleges in the State. Depending on the response, it has plans to convert these short-term courses into full-time vocational courses. The courses will also be made available for other intermediate, degree, and polytechnic colleges, NGOs and other institutions offering short-term vocational courses.

Currently, the CIE is offering 40 short-term courses in six sectors, including paramedical, animal husbandry, commerce/retails, information technology, engineering and home science. Courses in pre-primary teacher training, healthcare multipurpose worker and computer fundamentals are in good demand among candidates.

“Several students from Osmania University are opting for computer fundamental short-term course. The land surveyor course is also in demand. We have come across several cases of students completing a course in engineering areas getting jobs in the Gulf,” another official said.

