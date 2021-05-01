CII extends support to enhance medical infrastructure in south

Many of the CII member companies in the healthcare, pharma, life sciences and medical equipment sectors have ramped up production of essential medical supplies like medical oxygen, ventilators, makeshift hospitals

By | Business Bureau | Published: 12:17 pm

Hyderabad: With the unprecedented rise in Covid-19 cases putting strain on the government machinery and healthcare service organisations in providing the necessary support to people affected by the pandemic, CII has come forward to strengthen the efforts by partnering with its member companies across the southern region.

“Many of the CII member companies in the healthcare, pharma, life sciences and medical equipment sectors have ramped up production of essential medical supplies like medical oxygen, ventilators, makeshift hospitals, ICU beds, remdesivir and other viral drugs which are of immediate requirement for hospitals and primary health centres across the southern region,” said C K Ranganathan, chairman, CII Southern Region.

As an immediate step, CII member companies are setting up around 500 mobile makeshift hospitals as part of their CSR activities. Member companies in the IT sector are working with State governments in setting up BPO centres to provide real-time data on availability of beds in hospitals, oxygen cylinders and other critical items required for treatment of patients, he said.

Taking into consideration the shortage of remdesivir, CII members in the pharma sector have ramped up production. CII member companies have the production capacity of manufacturing 1 crore doses of remdesivir in the coming months, added Ranganathan.

CII expects to vaccinate over three lakh people comprising industrial workers and their family members and communities in the southern States. CII has initiated various relief and rehabilitation measures in close coordination with State governments and district administration in the last few weeks.

The industry body distributed more than 500 oxygen cylinders, 150 ICU Beds with oxygen to various hospitals across the region. CII is also mobilising relief materials viz., five lakh sachets of sanitisers, 10 lakh masks, 50,000 gloves, 1,000 oxygen cylinders and 3,500 ICU beds for supplying to hospitals which are giving treatment to critical Covid patients in the south. Community Kitchens have also been set up benefiting over 1,000 migrant labourers.

