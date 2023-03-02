Cinépolis launches Movie Pass for Oscar-nominated movies

Hyderabad: The movie theatre chain Cinépolis presents another edition of Cinépolis Oscar Film Festival. The festival brings a line-up of critically-acclaimed films in various categories to its state-of-the-art multiplexes across 24 cinemas in 19 cities until March 16.

The premium movie exhibitor offers film enthusiasts a chance to experience the Oscar-nominated movies once again on the big screen. Thanks to the Cinépolis Oscars Film Festival MoviePass, movie enthusiasts can purchase a Movie Pass online for just Rs 499 and get access to the festival’s impressive selection of 10 ground-breaking films. The pass is valid until March 16.

Be a part of this celebration of cinema and witness a stellar line-up of movies from around the world. Immerse yourself in the world of cinema and experience the best of global cinema with the Cinépolis Oscar Film Festival and the Movie Pass.

Purchase your movie pass from here: Cinépolis Oscars Film Festival Moviepass | Paytmmall.com

The movie retreat offers a collection of 10 exhilarating movies at the Cinépolis Oscar Film Festival. From the highly-anticipated ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ and ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ to the visually-stunning ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ and the much-awaited ‘Batman’ movie, there’s something for every movie enthusiast. ‘Elvis’, ‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’, ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’, ‘Triangle of Sadness’, and ‘The Fabelmans’ are also included. And the epic action-drama ‘RRR’ is exclusively available for viewing in the North region of India.

Speaking on the occasion, Devang Sampat, CEO, Cinépolis India, commented, “It gives us immense pleasure to present the Cinépolis Oscar Film Festival 2023 and celebrate the glory of Oscar nominations from around the world. These films continue to garner acclaim for their unconventional scripts and deserve an extraordinary show at our multiplexes. Most of these films are futuristic in their approach and have been liked by audiences globally. We are delighted to host this movie retreat.”