Watch: SS Rajamouli shares exciting updates about Mahesh Babu’s SSMB29 in Japan

By Telangana Today Updated On - 19 March 2024, 03:12 PM

Hyderabad: Director SS Rajamouli has announced key details about his upcoming film SSMB29, starring Mahesh Babu and introduced the star actor to his fans in Japan.

In an exciting new update on the highly anticipated film, Rajamouli revealed that the movie has completed the writing phase and is progressing towards the pre-productions stages.

In a video clip shot in Japan, SS Rajamouli can be seen attending a special screening of his blockbuster film RRR.

Speaking about the upcoming film, he said that only the protagonist has been finalised and casting for the film is yet to be finished. “Only the main hero is locked, the protagonist of the film is locked. His name is Mahesh Babu, he is a Telugu actor. Looks like many of you already know him. He is very handsome,” he added.

The movies is rumoured to have a massive budget of around Rs. 1000 Cr.

